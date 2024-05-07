Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for $584.15 or 0.00927160 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $907.77 million and $147.24 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,554,007 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

