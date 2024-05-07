Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Stock Position Raised by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,194,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,994 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises 1.5% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $86,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

VPL stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $74.79. 246,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,885. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

