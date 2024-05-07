Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 260,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $46,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $95,924,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,277,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,381,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 77,343.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,572,000 after purchasing an additional 222,750 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,430,000 after purchasing an additional 161,791 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.26. 244,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,912. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $192.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.64.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

