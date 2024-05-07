iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,596,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 290,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,561,000 after acquiring an additional 18,920 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $519.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,591,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,737,379. The company has a market cap of $448.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $410.67 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $514.69 and its 200 day moving average is $485.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

