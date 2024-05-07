Lincoln National Corp Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.27% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $40,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $252.46. The stock had a trading volume of 138,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,587. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

