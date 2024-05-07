Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.35% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $30,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.58. 749,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,689. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

