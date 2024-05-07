Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 594,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $25,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 506,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,000 after acquiring an additional 40,289 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $577,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQI traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $42.26. 157,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,064. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $43.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average is $40.71. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.