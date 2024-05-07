Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 849 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.93. 2,381,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,476. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.77 and a twelve month high of $125.66.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on APH. UBS Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,000 shares of company stock worth $14,251,050 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

