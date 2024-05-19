First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 31,875 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 94.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,875 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Allegiant Travel worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,056,798.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ALGT. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $52.98 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.02 and its 200 day moving average is $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $656.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

