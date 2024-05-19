Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 151.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,500 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Select Medical worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Select Medical by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Select Medical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 73,981 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,310 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Select Medical

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,689,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,021,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Select Medical Stock Down 0.8 %

SEM stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

