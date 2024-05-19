AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:AACAY)

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0109 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.
AAC Technologies Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of AACAY opened at $3.09 on Friday. AAC Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69.
About AAC Technologies
