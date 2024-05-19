Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,211 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Patterson Companies worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 54.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

PDCO stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PDCO shares. Piper Sandler cut Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.56.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

