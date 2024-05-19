First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $6.44 Million Stock Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 90.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 303,900 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $6,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIAV. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 9.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,925,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,599 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 399.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,044,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 835,248 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,872,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,257,000 after purchasing an additional 768,759 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 759,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,939,000 after buying an additional 445,403 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,288,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,558,000 after buying an additional 424,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $7.74 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -387.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.04.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised Viavi Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $35,000.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,777 shares in the company, valued at $365,860.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $35,000.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,860.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $149,446.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,937.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,134 shares of company stock worth $368,753. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

