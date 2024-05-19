EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,889 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 1.52% of EverQuote worth $6,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,933,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 592,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $59,732.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,553,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,989,048.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David B. Blundin sold 4,943 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $82,103.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 797,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,248,900.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $59,732.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,553,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,989,048.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 424,466 shares of company stock worth $8,045,609. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EverQuote Stock Down 0.5 %

EverQuote stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.69.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $91.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

EverQuote Profile

(Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.