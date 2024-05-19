Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Installed Building Products worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBP. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 55.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 40.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 25.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 1,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total value of $273,282.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,145.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Installed Building Products news, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total value of $273,282.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,145.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total transaction of $1,216,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,772. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.30.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of IBP opened at $211.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.50 and a 12-month high of $263.76.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The company had revenue of $720.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Further Reading

