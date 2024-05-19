Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,333,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16,228 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $3,478,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 904,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,709,000 after acquiring an additional 159,037 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 16.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $230.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.38. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $94.14 and a 52 week high of $238.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

