151,607 Shares in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 151,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of OUTFRONT Media at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OUT. FMR LLC increased its position in OUTFRONT Media by 50.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,300,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,950 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,543,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,752 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,849,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,878 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP bought a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,117,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 70.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,927,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,464,000 after buying an additional 794,695 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on OUT shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised OUTFRONT Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

OUTFRONT Media Trading Down 1.0 %

OUT opened at $14.91 on Friday. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average is $14.11.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.11%.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

