Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Stock Position Lifted by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,042 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Titan Machinery worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TITN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the third quarter worth about $880,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 3.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 281,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 68.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.55. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $35.88. The stock has a market cap of $543.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

