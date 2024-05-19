First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 891,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,985 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ONE Group Hospitality were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STKS. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 350.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 16,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 265,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 676,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 91,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ONE Group Hospitality

In other ONE Group Hospitality news, insider David Kanen purchased 191,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $718,443.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 313,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,271.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONE Group Hospitality Price Performance

ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $173.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 2.42.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $89.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on ONE Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on ONE Group Hospitality from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

About ONE Group Hospitality

(Free Report)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

