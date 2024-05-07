Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PCAR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.62.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.17. 1,178,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.94. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $68.40 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 11.20%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $3,479,105.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,984,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,920 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,324 over the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

