Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $4.17 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE TDG traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,304.71. 314,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $766.00 and a twelve month high of $1,309.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,214.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1,080.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,170.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,087 shares of company stock worth $69,840,358. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

