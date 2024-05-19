ECA Marcellus Trust I to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:ECTM)

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Stock Performance

ECTM opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.38.

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

