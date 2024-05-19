Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0923 per share on Friday, August 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Land Securities Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:LDSCY opened at $8.97 on Friday. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.40.
Land Securities Group Company Profile
