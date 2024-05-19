First Eagle Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 70,031 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $7,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,853,000 after buying an additional 95,255 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 570.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 700,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,060,000 after acquiring an additional 596,177 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $41,129,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 480,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,965,000 after purchasing an additional 295,118 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOD. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $1,606,656.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,409 shares in the company, valued at $9,794,396.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $1,606,656.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,409 shares in the company, valued at $9,794,396.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $7,435,242.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,577,043.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,336 shares of company stock worth $10,330,115. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $102.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.28. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $109.53.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

