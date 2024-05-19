First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 172,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aaron’s by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 93,207 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Aaron’s by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,000,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 31,737 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAN shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Aaron’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Aaron’s Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AAN opened at $7.59 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.89.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.05 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently -63.29%.

Aaron’s Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

