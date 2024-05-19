Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $7,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 820,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,766,000 after buying an additional 450,665 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 634,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,120,000 after purchasing an additional 56,126 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,651,000 after purchasing an additional 216,818 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,555,000 after purchasing an additional 102,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $73.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.20. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $87.40.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $292.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

