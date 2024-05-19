DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.58 Per Share

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.5838 per share on Friday, August 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from DCC’s previous dividend of $0.24.
DCC Stock Performance
DCCPY opened at $21.76 on Friday. DCC has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average of $21.84.
About DCC
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DCC
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.