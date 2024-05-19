DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.58 Per Share

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.5838 per share on Friday, August 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from DCC’s previous dividend of $0.24.

DCC Stock Performance

DCCPY opened at $21.76 on Friday. DCC has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average of $21.84.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

