First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,769 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 812.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 5.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 958,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 51,497 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 506.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 61,067 shares in the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Down 2.3 %

BKD stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.21). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $754.48 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

