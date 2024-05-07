Private Advisor Group LLC Has $10.79 Million Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,546 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $10,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 20.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 88,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 0.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.7% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at $745,454. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Compass Point downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.41. The company had a trading volume of 676,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,264. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.66. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.19%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 102.81%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

