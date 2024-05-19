Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,562,000 after purchasing an additional 53,994 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,616,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,072,000 after buying an additional 43,589 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 15.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,902,000 after buying an additional 212,321 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 24.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,331,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,504,000 after buying an additional 259,330 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 172.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 406,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,295,000 after acquiring an additional 257,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $81,892.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,183.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carpenter Technology news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $81,892.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 4,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $445,518.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,721.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,160 shares of company stock worth $3,645,081 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $109.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $44.40 and a twelve month high of $110.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average is $72.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRS shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Carpenter Technology from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on Carpenter Technology from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

