Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys 1,027 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 781,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,586,000 after acquiring an additional 66,633 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,861,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $163.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.24 and a 200-day moving average of $158.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.46 and a beta of 1.35. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.20 and a 52 week high of $187.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $230.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.85 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,519,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,519,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

