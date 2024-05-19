Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys 4,162 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Federal Signal by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Federal Signal by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 11.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

FSS stock opened at $86.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.02. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $52.39 and a twelve month high of $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.31 and a 200-day moving average of $77.38.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.58 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

