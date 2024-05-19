Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,201 Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,201 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,721,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,923,000 after purchasing an additional 59,884 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Woodward by 6.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,062,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,047,000 after buying an additional 62,897 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Woodward by 6.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 998,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,061,000 after buying an additional 61,216 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Woodward by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,200,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in Woodward by 61.9% during the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 490,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,893,000 after buying an additional 187,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Woodward from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Woodward Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WWD stock opened at $179.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.18 and a twelve month high of $180.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.47.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $835.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.04 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 11.09%. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total transaction of $5,494,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,049.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,036,686. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

