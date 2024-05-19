Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $189.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $144.59 and a one year high of $190.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.99.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

