Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAT. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 238.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 149,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 105,022 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000.

Get iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IAT opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $625.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.28. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $43.95.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.