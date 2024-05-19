MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,070 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNSO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in MINISO Group by 54.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 160,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 56,151 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in MINISO Group by 31.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 211,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 50,150 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in MINISO Group by 53.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 473,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 165,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Top Ace Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the third quarter worth $1,494,000. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MNSO opened at $23.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.18. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $29.92.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $515.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.79%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

