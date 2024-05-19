Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 641 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,832,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,517 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,675,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,090 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,901,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,320,000 after buying an additional 1,562,298 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,599,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,968,000 after buying an additional 658,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,116,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,351,000 after buying an additional 367,028 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $27.08 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $30.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.45.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.