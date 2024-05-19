Navellier & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 146.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLI. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Mueller Industries stock opened at $57.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.08. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $60.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.82.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $849.65 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 24.69%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.03%.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $160,181.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,090,399.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $160,181.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,090,399.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $229,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,970,420.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,302. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MLI

Mueller Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.