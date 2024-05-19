Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RYLD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 307,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 492.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 115,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 96,163 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 174,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 81,983 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $18.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.57.

About Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.