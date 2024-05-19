Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys 1,313 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE KO opened at $63.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $63.76.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 446,577 shares of company stock valued at $27,385,816. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.