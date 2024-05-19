Navellier & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 521,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,531,000 after purchasing an additional 21,522 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,152,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $214.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $216.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.55 and its 200 day moving average is $191.47.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 65.83%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

