iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 121.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 59,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 33,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,665,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,257,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $573,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $102.16 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $111.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.19.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

