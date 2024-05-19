Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 302.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,827 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,834 shares in the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,516,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,873,000 after acquiring an additional 161,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 225,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after acquiring an additional 45,259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.94. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.0892 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

