Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,212 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.48% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $10,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Solano Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth $2,071,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 286,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,438,000 after buying an additional 66,967 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RWL stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $91.24. The stock had a trading volume of 43,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,958. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $74.44 and a one year high of $93.98. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.19.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

