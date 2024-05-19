Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYJ. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 141.6% in the third quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.41. 15,563 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.91 and its 200 day moving average is $115.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

