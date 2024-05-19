Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 28,118 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,118 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $133.93 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $151.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.52.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on STLD. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Steel Dynamics

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

