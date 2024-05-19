Navellier & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 368.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,994 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.16% of Powell Industries worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Powell Industries by 1,377.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 129,219 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the third quarter valued at about $4,928,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Powell Industries by 169.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 46,413 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 79.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 45,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 621.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 47,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 40,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Powell Industries Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ POWL opened at $158.12 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.05 and a 12-month high of $197.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $255.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.45 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Powell Industries news, Director Katheryn Baucom Curtis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total transaction of $828,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,055.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total value of $1,674,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,703,628 shares in the company, valued at $285,289,544.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katheryn Baucom Curtis sold 5,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total value of $828,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $4,771,620 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Further Reading

