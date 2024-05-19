Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 40,174 Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 296,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,174 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENIC. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 408.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,952 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 48.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,193,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 387,133 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,398,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 397,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 74,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 267.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 257,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 187,155 shares in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Enel Chile Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE ENIC opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Enel Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 15.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ENIC

Enel Chile Profile

(Free Report)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.