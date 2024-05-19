Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 291 Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $68.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.17. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $54.02 and a 12 month high of $70.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.71 and its 200-day moving average is $64.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.0656 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

