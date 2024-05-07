Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.73% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $11,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth $237,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RODM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.12. 101,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,766. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

